Man helps wife deliver baby in their North Carolina home

JAMESTOWN, N.C (WGHP) -- Curtis Bridgman said he went to bed late Saturday night. His wife Ashley and their oldest daughter were up cooking in the kitchen. The couple had a conversation earlier that day about Ashley's delivery, even though their daughter wasn't due until the end of the month.

“He asked, 'Honey, do you feel like you're in labor? Are you ready to go to the hospital?'" Ashley said.

She said she had no pain and didn't feel any contractions, only the urge to go to the restroom. It was her last visit to the restroom that came with an unexpected surprise.

“My daughter came into the bedroom screaming, 'Mom needs you. She's in the bathroom,'" Curtis said.

He walked into the bathroom to see Ashley sitting on the floor.

“He said, 'What is that?' and I said, 'That's the baby,' because she was still in her sack," Ashley said.

Although they were frantic, the couple took action to deliver their newborn right there at home.

“Three kids here on top of this, so there was no way we were going to hop in that one truck and go to the hospital," Curtis said.

He was able to deliver his daughter the rest of the way and make sure she was breathing until the emergency crew arrived.

“I actually took my work boot shoe lace and cut it and I tied the umbilical cord with that," he said.

Born right there in the bathroom, Marvel Nevaeh Bridgman made her grand entrance into the world.

“I never would've thought in a million years I would've done this," Curtis said.

The couple said they're relieved that their baby is happy and healthy. The family said she's a miracle and Curtis is a hero.

"He did everything perfectly. If it wasn't for him, I don't know what I would've done that night. Him and Cheyenne are definitely heroes to me and Marvel," Ashley said.

Ashley and Curtis said they're excited to have such a special new addition to their other six children.