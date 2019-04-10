× Man in critical condition following shooting in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are investigating after a shooting on the city’s southwest side left one person in critical condition.

It happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday near SW 59th and May.

Police say they responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the area and when they arrived, they found the victim on the side of the road.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he underwent surgery.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Police have shut down roads in the area as they continue to investigate and search for the suspect.