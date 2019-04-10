Medical examiner releases more information in death of Texas woman found in shallow grave

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. – Questions still surround the death of a Texas woman, whose body was found in a shallow grave in Okfuskee County earlier this year.

In January, investigators found two bodies in a shallow grave in Okfuskee County.

Ultimately, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office was able to identify the victims as a missing man and woman from Texas; Michael Swearingin and Jenna Scott.

The pair was reported missing on Jan. 4, and their families had been searching for them in Bell County, Texas. However, investigators received a tip, which led them to a remote area in Okfuskee County.

Once there, they discovered the bodies in the shallow grave.

Earlier this month, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office released an autopsy report saying that 32-year-old Michael Swearingin’s death was a homicide. The report says Swearingin likely died from asphyxiation due to strangulation.

On Wednesday, the medical examiner released a summary report for 28-year-old Jenna Scott.

The report states that Scott's death was a homicide and that she died from 'homicidal violence.' No other details were released.

Authorities say 44-year-old Cedric Marks, an MMA fighter, and his girlfriend, 26-year-old Maya Maxwell, were indicted on capital murder charges related to the deaths of Swearingin and Scott.

The couple was also charged with tampering with evidence.

Marks has previously denied having anything to do with the murders.