Mike’s Wild Weather Flashback – June 2010 Flooding

In June of 2010, the metro was hit by severe flooding. Many cars were inundated, and there were several high water rescues! Many folks were caught off guard by rapidly rising flood waters. Boats were brought in to pull people from rushing, turbulent water. Remember, with our severe flash flooding, streets can turn into streams. It only takes a foot or two of rushing water to take a car totally off a roadbed and into the ditch. Remember: turn around, don’t drown!

