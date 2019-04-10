OHP: Body of construction worker recovered in Cimarron River following drowning 

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. – Officials have recovered the body of a construction worker who drowned in the Cimarron River, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened Tuesday around 5:15 p.m. in the Cimarron River at the SH48 bridge in Creek County.

According to a trooper’s report, a construction worker, Edwardo Garcia, 36, of Tulsa, was operating a front end loader and moving rock on a makeshift road through the river. At one point, Garcia backed off the roadway and into the water.

Officials say he did not resurface and his body was recovered Wednesday morning around 2:45 a.m.

According to FOX 23, Manhattan Road and Bridge confirms Garcia was an employee of the company, and released the following statement: