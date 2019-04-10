OU graduate accusing former VP Tripp Hall of sexual misconduct talks to News 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Officials at the University of Oklahoma remain tight-lipped about the investigation of former OU President David Boren and former OU Vice President Tripp Hall, both accused of sexual misconduct by former students.

Now, another accuser is talking with News 4.

Levi Hilliard only points to Tripp Hall, not President Boren.

He claims the alleged sexual misconduct happened while he worked at the University Club.

He says when he reported it, the university swept it under the rug.

So now, he's talking to the OSBI.

"It was like a pit in my stomach because every day going into work. I was in fear," 24-year-old Levi Hilliard said.

That's how HIlliard describes his interaction with former OU Vice President Tripp Hall between late 2017 and November 2018, when Hall was let go from the university.

"He would come in, and it would just be a normal day, but then he would begin touching me in certain ways in obviously ways he wouldn't my other coworkers," Hilliard said.

Hilliard did not want to share details, claiming to be touched and kissed by Hall multiple times over a year, but he says he has shared these painful experiences with the OSBI.

"I would look at the reservation book every time I would come into work, and I would look to see, is he coming in today?" Hilliard said.

He says he reported the first incident to his supervisor, but a Title IX investigation was never done.

"It just demolished any hopes of anything happen if it were to happen again, which it did," Hilliard said.

He went to Norman Police two days after Jess Eddy, who sat down exclusively with News 4 last week, accusing Hall and President Boren of sexual misconduct.

Those allegations are at the center of the Jones Day investigation, the law firm hired by OU to look into all of this.

Hilliard tells News 4 he has not been interviewed by Jones Day.

Hilliard is set to sit down with a Title IX investigator within the week.

The 24-year-old, who still works at the university, is now in the limelight with Eddy, accusing to men who share a lot of power in Oklahoma.

"They have to be held accountable for what they've done, regardless," Hilliard said.

News 4 tried multiple times to reach Tripp Hall for comment Wednesday and have not heard back.

Boren's attorney told News 4 last week that the allegations against the 77-year-old are "provably false."

The OU Board of Regents released a statement saying they are satisfied with the investigation by Jones Day and will respond in a timely manner according to university policies and procedures.