Police identify ‘person of interest’ in recent Del City arson case

DEL CITY, Okla. – Authorities in Del City are searching for a man who is considered a person of interest in a recent arson case.

On April 8, firefighters rushed to The Heights on 44 Apartments, located near S.E. 44th and Bryant Ave., after a neighbor reported a fire in one of the units.

When crews arrived at the scene, they saw heavy flames coming from one of the units.

Once firefighters gained control of the fire, crews realized that four units had been damaged and one was considered a total loss.

Now, Del City police are searching for a man who is considered a person of interest in the case.

Authorities are searching for Matthew Dane Hood.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Del City Fire Department at (405) 671-2892 or the Del City Police Department at (405) 677-2443.