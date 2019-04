× Police investigating serious wreck in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – Police are investigating a wreck involving an injury in Edmond.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on Edmond Rd. near Fretz on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m.

According to police, Edmond Rd. between Fretz and Walnut is closed due to the accident.

Police say the wreck involves a “serious injury.”

No other details have been released.