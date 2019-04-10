Police investigating ‘violent sexual assault’ near Comanche Lake

COMANCHE, Okla. – Authorities in one Oklahoma community are investigating a ‘violent sexual assault’ near a popular lake.

On April 6, investigators with the Comanche Police Department say they began looking into a violent sexual assault that occurred in a wooded area on the northwest side of Comanche Lake.

According to a Facebook post, the victim was severely beaten, sustained serious injuries, and sexually assaulted.

The alleged suspect is described as a white man with pale skin and light red hair, covered in freckles. He has a receding hair-line with a buzz cut and a thin build. He was reportedly unshaven with stubble and had teeth rotting and missing. He has a deep voice and a vertical scar on his left cheek, just under his eye.

The victim reported that he was possibly wearing Carhart boots and had a strong odor of oilfield mud. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a dirty white Murray State t-shirt with blue letters.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Comanche Police Department at (580) 439-2211 or the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 255-3131.