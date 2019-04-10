Police: Alleged thief stole car from 86-year-old woman, ran over her hands

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are searching for a man accused of stealing a vehicle and running over an 86-year-old woman.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released photos of a man they would like to speak with regarding a terrible crime.

Investigators say an 86-year-old woman was filling up her car with gas at a convenience store near N.W. 23rd and Portland Ave.

Authorities say as a man was stealing her vehicle, she was knocked to the ground and her head hit the pavement.

As he was driving away, he also ran over her hands.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.