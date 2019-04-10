Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office looking for fire truck thief

HOMER, Okla. – A sheriff’s office in Oklahoma is on the lookout for a thief after a fire truck was stolen from a volunteer fire department last week.

At around 2 a.m. on April 5, deputies were responding to a call when they saw a fire truck leaving from the Homer Volunteer Fire Department.

Deputies didn’t realize it was being stolen until dispatchers said the truck was not answering a call.

The truck was found later that morning in a barn in Stonewall, Oklahoma.

“It had just been abandoned and left there,” said Sheriff John Christian. “Apparently whoever took it just needed a ride, I guess, and drove it down there and left it. The equipment was still intact; nothing was damaged.”

According to KTEN, investigators are looking at surveillance video and other evidence collected at the scene so they can find the person responsible.

“You just don’t think anyone would steal a fire truck, because that’s public safety,” Christian said. “You believe everyone would respect that and understand that’s very important to the citizens to have that vehicle to respond.”

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office.