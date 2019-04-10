× Red Flag Warning issued for western Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – A Red Flag Warning has been issued for western Oklahoma, including the Panhandle, for Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

According to the Oklahoma Forestry Services, extremely dangerous fire weather is expected Wednesday due to high temperatures and low relative humidity combined with strong, gusty winds.

If a fire occurs during these weather conditions, it has the potential to spread rapidly and pose a threat to life and property.

Officials say you should avoid burning brush or trash, dragging chains from vehicles or parking in dry grass. The public is also urged to report any suspicious smoke or wildfire to their closest fire department or call 911. Homeowners can make their homes more defensible by moving trash, debris and other flammable items like firewood piles or portable propane tanks a safe distance away from their home.

The following counties are under the Red Flag Warning:

Beaver

Beckham

Cimarron

Custer

Dewey

Ellis

Greer

Harmon

Harper

Jackson

Kiowa

Roger Mills

Texas

Tillman

Washita

Woodward

Woods

Additional counties may be placed under the warning if the extreme fire weather conditions expand further east.