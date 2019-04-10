Tony Hawk, other professional skateboarders to host grand opening of new Oklahoma City skate park

Posted 12:05 pm, April 10, 2019, by

HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Tony Hawk hosts the 10th anniversary of SiriusXM radio show on Faction Channel at East West Recording Studio on September 27, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Tony Hawk is among several professional skateboarders who will be hosting the grand opening of a new skate park in Oklahoma City.

OKC Parks & Recreation and Birdhouse Skateboard Company are hosting Tony Hawk, Clint Walker and the entire Birdhouse Skateboard team for the opening of the new skate park at Stars & Stripes Park in Oklahoma City.

The event, held Sunday, April 14, is free and begins at 1 p.m. with a demo skate from the Birdhouse Team and other special guests. It will end with a meet-and-greet with the Birdhouse team.

Those who participate  can hit the course with the pros and performs tricks for cash.

Food trucks will be available throughout the event.

Stars & Stripes Park is located at 3701 S Lake Hefner Drive.

Additional parking and shuttle vans will be located at Hefner Park on Grand Ave. at the intersection of N Meridian Ave. and Lake Hefner Drive.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.