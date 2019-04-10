× Tony Hawk, other professional skateboarders to host grand opening of new Oklahoma City skate park

OKLAHOMA CITY – Tony Hawk is among several professional skateboarders who will be hosting the grand opening of a new skate park in Oklahoma City.

OKC Parks & Recreation and Birdhouse Skateboard Company are hosting Tony Hawk, Clint Walker and the entire Birdhouse Skateboard team for the opening of the new skate park at Stars & Stripes Park in Oklahoma City.

The event, held Sunday, April 14, is free and begins at 1 p.m. with a demo skate from the Birdhouse Team and other special guests. It will end with a meet-and-greet with the Birdhouse team.

Those who participate can hit the course with the pros and performs tricks for cash.

Food trucks will be available throughout the event.

Stars & Stripes Park is located at 3701 S Lake Hefner Drive.

Additional parking and shuttle vans will be located at Hefner Park on Grand Ave. at the intersection of N Meridian Ave. and Lake Hefner Drive.