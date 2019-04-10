Victim advocates meet at state capitol to discuss better ways to implement Marsy’s Law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Wiles family wears lime green wherever they go.

"It was our daughter's favorite color. Her name was Alyssa Wiles and she was murdered June 10, 2013 in Duncan, Oklahoma by an ex-boyfriend that she had just broken up with 24 hours prior," Angela Wiles, mother of Alyssa Wiles said.

That ex boyfriend now in prison for life without parole.

And now Alyssa’s family is advocating for victims' rights with Marsy's Law.

"Victims in Oklahoma don't have entitled rights. They're not guaranteed, and it depends a lot upon your judge and how good of a DA you have to stand up for you and fight for the rights you are supposed to have."

Angela and several other advocates met at the state capitol Wednesday to discuss implementing Marsy's law, a victim rights constitutional amendment overwhelmingly passed by Oklahoma voters last fall.

"Now, what we need to do is connect the statutes that are currently in place and the policies and procedures that we already have and connect them with the rights we've instilled in the constitution for crime victims,” Director of Marsy’s Law For Oklahoma said.

One way is through proposed house bill 1102. It would require the district attorney's office to notify a victim of their rights, including the right to be present and heard at any proceeding following the release of the person accused or convicted of the crime.

Something many D.A.’s offices do, but can fall through the cracks.

"We were lucky. We had a great DA, but we've heard horror stories and that's why we decided to start speaking up,” Wiles said.

They're hoping working closely with lawmakers and victims will help better implement Marsy's Law.

"The more that we can do to tell everybody and establish a culture that if you're a victim of crime you have rights and there's a system in place to help support you the more we feel crime victims will feel empowered,” Moyer said.

It's National Crime Victims' Rights Week, and tonight you'll see the Skydance bridge lit up in purple in recognition of victims.

For more information on Marsy's Law in Oklahoma, click here.