Woman allegedly bites off another woman’s finger tip after fight

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - A fight leads to a woman’s arrest and the victim lost part of her finger during the scuffle.

Police say it all started with an argument over a dog.

Mikayla Hillman says her boyfriend’s neighbor was walking his dog in the Chestnut Square Apartment complex without permission.

"Oh my gosh, you just bit my finger off," said Hillman.

Hillman is still in shock.

Part of her finger is gone after an alleged attack.

It all started after she saw her boyfriend's neighbor, Brittany Harris walking his dog.

"I saw her coming out with the dog and I know she's not supposed to be walking his dog," said Hillman.

Hillman says things got heated when she took the dog off its leash to take it back inside his home.

"She pushed me twice and grabbed me by the hair and threw me on to the ground," said Hillman. "She landed on top of me and when I reached up to push her off, my finger fell in her mouth and she bit the tip off.'

A trip to the emergency room showed part of the bone from hillman's finger was gone.

"I didn't expect that to happen I just went to push her up, but you don't bite somebody," said Hillman. "I've always been civil with her."

News4 knocked on Brittany Harris' door to get her side of the story, but she didn't answer.

According to court documents, this isn't Harris' first run in with the law.

Last year she was arrested for a DUI.

Meanwhile, Hillman says she's now facing many challenges everyday, living without part of her finger.

"I didn't realize how much I really used this hand until I can't really use my finger," said Hillman. "Just to do the dishes, put my hair up or anything."

She also has a message for Harris.

"Just say sorry,” said Hillman. “Learn how to use your anger the right way. Do not put your hands on someone else or you will regret it.”

Harris was booked into the Midwest City Jail for assault and battery.