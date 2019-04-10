× Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting woman she met online

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman she met online.

It happened late Tuesday night at an apartment complex near NW 36th and May.

“Police responded to a residence. It was regarding an assault. It was a rather unique one,” MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

It all started online where the victim and suspect met, later arranging to meet Tuesday night at the victim’s apartment.

“Once the second female was there she became enraged over something, it’s unclear what it was, began arguing and then fighting with the first female, the victim,” Knight said.

According to the police report, 27-year-old Jenna Stotigh attempted to hit the victim and then bit her on the arm.

Stotigh was booked into jail on assault and battery charges.

The victim told News 4 it was scary but she tried to remain calm and let the authorities handle the situation.