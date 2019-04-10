× Woman arrested after allegedly trying to steal truck to ‘escape from zombies’

SAPULPA, Okla. – Authorities say an Oklahoma woman has been taken into custody for attempted theft after she said she was trying to escape from zombies.

Officials with the Sapulpa Police Department tell FOX 23 that a truck driver called 911 after he said a woman jumped into his truck and locked the doors.

According to FOX 23, Tamanda Billings told the driver that she was trying to get away from zombies.

When officers arrived, they say Billings was still trying to get the truck in gear. She refused to unlock the door, so the officer was forced to use his flashlight and break the window.

Billings was arrested on a complaint of attempted car theft, concealing stolen property and trespassing.