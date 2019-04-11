Medical equipment scheme goes after seniors, but it’s taxpayers on the hook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Federal investigation was nicknamed “Operation Brace Yourself."

On Tuesday, United States Attorney Sherri Lydon called it one of the largest Medicare fraud schemes in our nation’s history.

Among those charged are executives from medical equipment companies, and doctors accused of writing fake prescriptions for medical supplies.

The scheme fueled by illegal kickbacks and bribes targeting seniors right here in Oklahoma.

Jerry Kueck's mother-in-law has memory loss and received multiple shipments of braces from medical supply companies in New Jersey, California, and Pennsylvania, some of the same states at the center of this healthcare fraud sweep.

Last fall, our In Your Corner investigation led us to a call center in Jamaica.

The rep told us Jerry’s mother-in-law saw an ad for the “free” braces on her TV.

“[She] called the number, spoke to a doctor about the pain she was feeling, [and] the prescription was written and sent to our facility."

We know the role of these international call centers was to "up sell" seniors on medical devices they didn't need.

Once they got the patient's Medicare coverage, they would then patch them through to a tele-medicine company for the over the phone doctor consultation.

The rep from Jamaica kept telling us a real doctor prescribed the braces for Jerry’s mother-in-law, but she wouldn’t tell us his name or where he practices.

"I do apologize sir, I am not at liberty to give you that information."

Federal Agents said these doctors would typically write prescriptions for braces the patients wouldn't need or want.

“So these doctors are alleged to be paid kickbacks in order to write these prescription or orders for this equipment,” said HHS Deputy Inspector General Gary Cantrell. “And they're not seeing these patients, they may be talking to them over the phone but these conversations are minimal at best.”

Jerry told the In Your Corner team his mother-in-law thought she was talking to Medicare the whole time.

“She said, ‘But they're free.’ I said, ‘Well they’re free to you, but Medicare got billed, so somebody's paying for it.”

Somebody's paying alright.

Medicare paid out close to a billion dollars for the unnecessary medical equipment, but really we the taxpayers are footing the bill by paying higher health care premiums.

