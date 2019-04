× Alan Jackson postpones April OKC concert due to illness

OKLAHOMA CITY – Alan Jackson’s concert at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Friday is being postponed until September.

The show will now take place on Saturday, September 14 and all tickets will be honored on the new date.

Officials say Jackson has been dealing with several days of severe spring allergies that have triggered an upper respiratory infection and does not want to disappoint his fans with anything less than a 100% performance.