Authorities involved in standoff with barricaded suspect in Warr Acres

WARR ACRES, Okla. – Authorities in Warr Acres were busy on Thursday afternoon as they dealt with a barricaded suspect.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., officers with the Warr Acres Police Department were responding to a welfare check when they learned about a suspect with a gun.

Investigators learned the armed man reportedly barricaded himself in an apartment complex in the 7200 block of N. MacArthur Blvd.

Authorities closed MacArthur Blvd., north of N.W. 50th St., for several blocks and began diverting traffic into nearby neighborhoods.

Drivers are encouraged to prepare for delays or find an alternate route.