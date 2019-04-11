× Bill allowing minors in liquor stores passes Oklahoma Senate committee

OKLAHOMA CITY – Legislation allowing accompanied minors in liquor stores is moving forward in the Oklahoma Legislature after advancing a Senate committee on Thursday.

House Bill 2325, presented by Sen. Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City, would allow minors under 21 in liquor stores if they were accompanied by a parent or legal guardian of age.

“There is somewhat of a competitive disadvantage currently with packaged stores in that I can take my 14-year-old to the grocery store, and I could walk through by a wine display and I could purchase a bottle of wine with her standing three feet from me,” Bice said. “I could also walk down the refrigerated beer aisle and I could purchase a 6-pack should I choose to with her standing next to me, but she is not allowed to enter a retailed spirits establishment currently.”

The bill passed the Oklahoma Senate’s business and tourism committee Wednesday by a vote of 7 to 2.

Sen. Joe Newhouse, R-Broken Arrow raised the question of whether the bill would cause unintended consequences by “prematurely glamorizing hard alcohol” to minors.

Bice answered she did not share that concern after researching alcohol modernization laws.

“There were actually studies that showed that exposure to responsible consumption and/or purchases as we discussed putting wine and strong beer in grocery stores actually de-stigmatized those products to a young person,” she said.

The bill is now eligible to be heard by the full Senate. It passed the full House in February.