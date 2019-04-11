Brothers Osborne to play at Chris Stapleton’s concert in Oklahoma City this fall

TWIN LAKES, WI - JULY 20: John Osborne and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform during Country Thunder - Day 2 on July 20, 2018 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder)

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular country duo is set to play at Chris Stapleton’s concert in Oklahoma City this fall!

Chesapeake Energy Arena officials announced on Thursday that Brothers Osborne has been added to the October concert.

Recently, the duo, brothers T.J. Osborne and John Osborne, performed at a sold-out concert at The Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City.

Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” is set for October 4 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. The show starts at 7 p.m.

