Charlotte Russe to reopen 100 stores, online shop

Posted 4:40 pm, April 11, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Charlotte Russe has announced on social media they will reopen 100 U.S. locations and revitalize their online shopping experience.

They did not release a projected opening date.

In February, the company filed for Chapter 11 and said it planned to close 94 locations. In the court filing, the company said it “suffered from a dramatic decrease in sales and in-store traffic” and struggled with “the burden of maintaining a large brick-and-mortar presence.”

In March, the company posted on its website that its online store had closed and began a going out of business sale in its brick-and-mortar stores.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.