× Charlotte Russe to reopen 100 stores, online shop

OKLAHOMA CITY – Charlotte Russe has announced on social media they will reopen 100 U.S. locations and revitalize their online shopping experience.

They did not release a projected opening date.

In February, the company filed for Chapter 11 and said it planned to close 94 locations. In the court filing, the company said it “suffered from a dramatic decrease in sales and in-store traffic” and struggled with “the burden of maintaining a large brick-and-mortar presence.”

In March, the company posted on its website that its online store had closed and began a going out of business sale in its brick-and-mortar stores.