Company seeking nominations for ‘Outstanding Teacher Contest’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Most people can name a teacher that has had an impact on their lives, and now you have a chance to thank them in a big way.

Parrish DeVaughn Injury Lawyers is hosting the ‘Outstanding Teacher Contest’ to honor influential teachers in Oklahoma.

The organization created an online contest that allows people to celebrate Oklahoma teachers who have made positive impacts on the lives of their students.

Until April 15, people can go to the company’s website to nominate their favorite teachers. Voting will then take place from April 16 through May 7.

The teacher with the most votes will win a $500 cash prize, and the winning teacher’s school will receive $1,000.

“We at Parrish DeVaughn are so grateful for the impact teachers have made on our lives,” said Murry Parrish, partner at Parrish DeVaughn Injury Lawyers. “Because of their service to the community and the power of their influence on so many of us, we want to show our appreciation for Oklahoma’s educators. Our Outstanding Teacher Contest is a way the community can give back to the teachers that have given us so much.”