Crews put out blaze at vacant house in northwest Oklahoma City

Posted 7:01 am, April 11, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews battled an early-morning house fire in northwest Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the scene near NW 10th and Portland just after 6:45 a.m. after someone in the neighborhood saw the blaze and called it in.

Fire officials say squatters may have lived in the home that was vacant.

Propane tanks were found outside the home and exploded when crews arrived. Officials say an extension cord was found connected to another vacant home next door that still had electricity.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

