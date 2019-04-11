Depending on your OKC zip code, you could live 18-years longer or less than others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is putting billboards across the city to remind Oklahoma residents that where you live could affect how long you live.

"It's a shocking statistic," said Oklahoma City-County Health Department executive director Gary Cox.

The gap is 18 years.

It's the number that separates the average life expectancy age from the highest average zip code in Oklahoma City to the lowest.

"So what that really means is a child that's born in one of those zip codes ... could live up to 18 years average shorter life span than a child that perhaps may be born in a suburban or another part of our county," said Cox.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department does a study every 3 years.

It's based on various factors like education, income, maternal and child health, crime, and access to health care.

"There are a number of factors that if you have access to those you're more likely to be healthy," said Cox.

The lowest life expectancy age, almost 64, is zip code 73145.

"Generally what we've found is that in the urban core the life expectancy is shorter," said Cox.

The highest life expectancy age, nearly 82, is zip code 73131.

People who live in Oklahoma were not surprised by the numbers.

"Oklahoma has ups and downs as far as the educational level on what's healthy and what's not," said Oklahoma resident Sierra McKee.

The County Health Department says they are taking steps to try and tackle the issue.

"A group that came together to talk about what could be done to eliminate that disparity, bring that 18-year gap down to zero," said Cox.

They came up with the idea to offer a free community garden and a mobile vending truck.

The group came up with some other wellness ideas and those are listed here.

To find out what the average life expectancy age in your Oklahoma City/County zip code is, you can visit this link.