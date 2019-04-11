× DEQ, EPA holding community meeting to discuss Bristow Superfund site

BRISTOW, Okla. – The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host a community meeting to discuss the superfund site in Bristow on Tuesday evening.

The meeting is scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. on April 16 at the Bristow Library.

This is a come-and-go event, and the public will have the opportunity to talk directly with representatives from DEQ and EPA, and ask any questions related to the Wilcox Oil Company Superfund site and the work being conducted.

Participants will learn about the Superfund process, recent sampling events and future plans at the site.

The Wilcox site was added to the National Priorities List, also known as Superfund, in December 2013.

The Wilcox site consists of the former Lorraine/Wilcox Refinery and was used until 1965.

The site spans approximately 150 acres includes remnants of former oil refining operations and tank farms.