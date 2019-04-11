Event to be held in Midwest City for new, expecting mothers, families

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – CARxE Coalition will be hosting an event for new or expecting mothers and families.

The event, “Oh, Baby!” is described as a resource fair for families, where new or parents who are expecting, can learn more about resources throughout Oklahoma County.

“Becoming a mom is a completely life-changing event. Suddenly, you’re responsible for another life – and you want to do everything you can to make sure your child thrives,” said Laura Brennan, chairperson of CARxE. “There are multiple resources in Oklahoma County that can help parents and we’re bringing many of them together in one room for Oh, Baby!”

Exhibitors for Oh, Baby! include the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information, Rainbow Fleet, WIC, DHS Child Support Services, Smart Start/Early Birds, and many more, including CARxE.

Oh, Baby! will also offer multiple learning sessions, which includes infant/child first aid, safe sleep, water safety, medication safety, opioid overdose prevention, poison-proofing your home, and more.

“CARxE is excited to be hosting and participating in Oh, Baby! We are dedicated to preventing substance misuse and abuse in Oklahoma County,” said Meg Cannon, Director of Prevention, Region 16 RPC. “Oh, Baby! is a perfect venue to share information about medication safety, especially as it relates to opioids. We will be offering a training session on the use of Narcan, an opioid overdose-reversal medication. Additionally, one of our partner agencies will be on hand to distribute Narcan kits at no charge.”

Oh, Baby! will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 11 at the Reed Center in Midwest City, 5750 Will Rogers Road.

The event is free, and the first 250 attendees will receive free goodie bags. There will also be the opportunity to win door prizes.