× Homicide victim identified more than 30 years after remains found

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. – More than 30 years after remains were found in Mayes County, a murder victim has finally been identified.

In August of 1987, William C. Reed was last seen by friends and family in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Nearly a year later, skeletal remains were found on a private property near Maize, Oklahoma. The remains were sent to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office, which determined that they belonged to a white man who was the victim of a homicide.

Over the years, agents worked to try and identify the victim but didn’t have any luck.

In August of 2018, the medical examiner’s office sent a bone to the University of North Texas in hopes that their Forensic Services Unit could extract identifying DNA.

Once the DNA was entered into the National Mission and Unidentified Persons System, Reed was positively identified.

Now that Reed has been identified, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into his murder.

If you have any information about Reed’s death or disappearance, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.