Man suspected in theft of 86-year-old’s vehicle was escapee from Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY – An inmate who escaped from the Oklahoma County Jail is now accused of a crime that injured an 86-year-old woman.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Paul Joshua Thompson walked away from the Oklahoma County Jail on Saturday afternoon while working around the facility.

Thompson was being held on a misdemeanor charge of concealing stolen property with a $2,000 bond.

His run from the law didn’t last long, and he was taken back into custody on Sunday.

However, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say while Thompson was on the lam, he committed a crime that injured a woman.

Investigators say an 86-year-old woman was filling up her black 1998 Ford Explorer with gas at the 7- Eleven near N.W. 23rd and Portland Ave. when Thompson allegedly approached her vehicle.

Investigators say as Thompson was stealing her car, the victim was pushed to the ground and her head hit the pavement.

As he was driving away, he allegedly ran over her hands.

On Thursday, police officials confirmed to News 4 that Thompson is the suspect behind that theft.

He is currently being held in the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints in connection to his previous arrest and escape. However, officials say more charges will likely be added in the coming days.