Officials looking for driver after chase in Moore

MOORE, Okla. – Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed after a chase in Moore.

At around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police spotted a car driving too fast and tried to pull it over, but due to speeds, officers terminated the pursuit.

A short time later, police saw the vehicle again and tried to pull it over, but once again, terminated the pursuit due to speeds.

Police say the car crashed near SW 34th and Santa Fe.

According to officials, the car left the roadway, went airborne in a field, returned to the road and went airborne again before hitting an embankment.

A female passenger was not hurt, and police say she may have been intoxicated. She is cooperating with police. However, the driver took off.

Officials say the vehicle was a rental car.

No other details have been released.