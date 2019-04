WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – A crash in Wagoner County claimed the life of one man, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened Wednesday, just before 7 a.m., on County Road 250 near Wagoner.

According to a trooper’s report, 30-year-old Aaron Thomas, of Wagoner, was driving southbound on the county road when he exited the roadway to the left, striking a tree.

Sadly, Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.