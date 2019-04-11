Oklahoma appeals court affirms life sentence in shooting

Posted 11:41 am, April 11, 2019, by and

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a 23-year-old man convicted of shooting another man to death in a dispute over possession of a stolen car.

The court ruled Thursday in the case of Joseph Johnson, age 20 at the time, who was convicted by a jury in Tulsa County of the Oct. 10, 2016, death of 23-year-old Quavis Cato.

Authorities say Cato was shot more than a dozen times in the dispute over the stolen vehicle. Defense attorneys claimed the shooting was self-defense and Johnson believed Cato was reaching into a vehicle to grab a weapon.

Authorities say Johnson was arrested in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, two days after the shooting when three witnesses identified him as Cato’s assailant.

His attorney, Meghan LeFrancois, didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.