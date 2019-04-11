Oklahoma bakery owner accused of stealing baking products

TULSA, Okla. – The owner of a popular Oklahoma bakery is in hot water after being accused of stealing baking products.

Since 2013, Libby Morley has owned ‘OK Cookie Momster’ in Tulsa, but now she’s accused of stealing products to help fuel her business.

An affidavit obtained by KJRH, an employee at Sam’s Club noticed Morley with 24 bottles of vanilla and noted that she was acting suspicious. After checking inventory records, the club told police that they did not sell 24 bottles of vanilla that week.

Following an internal investigation, authorities determined that there were several other incidents where Morley did not pay for items.

From Oct. 8 through Nov. 12, the store alleges that Morley stole a total of 126 packages of butter, nine bags of chocolate chips, nine packages of cream cheese and 24 bottles of vanilla.

She was arrested on a complaint of felony larceny.

“I deny the allegations against me. This is a misunderstanding. I’m working to clear my name,” Morley said in a statement.