Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation receives nearly $6M grant to study bleeding

OKLAHOMA CITY – A nearly $6 million grant is headed to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation so scientists can study new ways to control bleeding, such as when it occurs in aneurysms.

According to OMRF, researcher Courtney Griffin, PH.D., received a seven-year, $5.9 million grant to pursue novel research into blood vessel function and factors that lead to uncontrolled bleeding.

“Seven years is like paradise to a scientist. It allows us to address questions and take our research in new directions we couldn’t have before,” said Griffin, who joined OMRF from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2008. “This will give us the opportunity to dig in on basic science questions that could lead to new drugs and therapies for devastating conditions.”

OMRF says “the grant was awarded under a new federal granting program known as the R35, which was established to promote scientific productivity and innovation by providing sustained support and increased flexibility in research.”

Griffin studies the role proteases play in a healthy setting and also the damage they can cause in blood vessel development “when they go awry,” OMRF says.

The study will help scientists identify disease links that may be predictable and lead to the development of therapeutic interventions.