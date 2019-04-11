× Oklahoma woman undergoes transplant surgery in the nick of time

MOORE, Okla. – Conna Weaver was always on the go.

With four grown kids and nine grandchildren nearby, Weaver was always active in their lives.

Her health had always been fairly good, but her legs and feet swelled constantly for several years. Doctors were quick to suspect heart issues, so Weaver underwent multiple tests to ensure she had no heart issues.

However, doctors did notice that she had high liver enzymes. She was sent for a CAT scan before a procedure, where they learned that her liver was not functioning.

After meeting with a specialist, Weaver lost more than 100 pounds and her numbers began improving.

While on vacation, she became sick with what she thought was a stomach virus. When she arrived back home, Weaver made an appointment with her physician.

The morning of her appointment, Weaver was rushed to the emergency room when she began throwing up blood. Doctors soon realized she had cirrhosis of the liver and would need a transplant.

As her health steadily declined, she found herself unable to work and was just waiting for a transplant.

After waiting for over a year and a half, Weaver was rushed to the hospital when she couldn’t get out of bed. Doctors realized she had sepsis, a life-threatening condition caused by her body’s response to an infection.

She was placed on life support until she was rushed into emergency surgery for a liver transplant.

“We found a perfect match for you,” the surgeon explained. “You’re getting a transplant today!”

Weaver awoke from surgery feeling better than she had in years.

