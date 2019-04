× Putnam City school bus involved in accident in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a Putnam City Public School bus was involved in an accident in northwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to the scene of an accident involving a school bus near N.W. 82nd and Council.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and began diverting traffic in the area.

At this point, there are no reports of any serious injuries.