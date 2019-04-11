× Stillwater Police arrest teen for shooting another teen in the chest

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Stillwater Police Department Central Communications Unit says they arrested a 17-year-old for shooting a 19-year-old in the chest on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of S. Adams around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The 911 caller told police a person at the residence had just been shot, and the shooter had left the residence in an unknown direction, but the caller provided a vehicle description and a name of the shooting suspect.

Authorities arrived on scene and found the 19-year-old male victim with a single gunshot wound to his chest. He was stabilized and transported to the Stillwater Medical Center Emergency Room.

Family members of the victim described the suspect as a close family friend known to them for several years.

The victim and the 17-year-old male suspect got into an argument, and during the argument the suspect produced a handgun and fired one shot, striking the victim.

Just before midnight, a Stillwater police officer spotted the suspect vehicle in the area of Jardot Rd. and Richmond Rd.

With the assistance of the Payne County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was contacted, the suspect was located inside and taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Stillwater Police Department (405)372-4171 or you can remain anonymous by calling our tip line (405)742-8327 and leaving a message.