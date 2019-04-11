× Police say they found ‘Trivago’ pitchman passed out in a car in a moving lane of traffic

HOUSTON, Texas – Tim Williams, better known as the man on TV saying “Hotel? Trivago,” has been arrested in his hometown of Houston and charged with DWI.

“He was passed out with his foot on the brake in a moving lane of traffic,” said Houston Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva. Police got the call Wednesday afternoon.

Williams failed a field sobriety test and submitted to a blood drawer, she said.

The Trivago pitchman was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and his bail was set at $100.

Williams will appear in court April 17.

When asked about Williams’ arrest, a Trivago spokesperson told CNN in a statement: “At this stage, we do not have the full details of the situation, but we want to make clear that Trivago treats such incidents very seriously and strongly condemns drinking and driving which poses a risk to others and goes against the Trivago culture.”

CNN has has also reached out to Tim Williams and is waiting on a response.

Williams has had acting roles on “Cosby Show” and “Law and Order.” But he shot to fame as the rough-and-tumble pitchman for “Trivago.”

In later ads, he came across as more polished — his hair nicely tousled and a fashionable touch of facial stubble.