Woman arrested after allegedly crashing into OHP trooper’s vehicle, leading authorities on chase

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman has been arrested after allegedly ramming into an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle and leading authorities on a wild, high-speed pursuit. It happened around 3 Thursday morning near NW 39th and Penn.

"It's one of the scenarios that you come to expect to happen, depending on the situation,” Trooper Micah Freeman with OHP said.

In this case, the situation was a high-speed pursuit.

"This initially started as a traffic stop just for a vehicle going left to center,” Freeman said.

Freeman said the driver pulled into a gas station parking lot, rammed into a propane tank cage and then reversed her vehicle into his vehicle.

"The push bar on my car is pretty beat up. It'll have to have a new one. But, it protected my radiator, the grill and all the important stuff for the engine to run,” he said. "Pursuit ensued after that.”

It lasted for about eight miles with speeds reaching 90 MPH, blowing through stop signs and stop lights at times.

The driver, 52-year-old Janine Renee Richardson, even swerved at Freeman when he tried to perform a maneuver to stop her vehicle.

"I was finally able to get a successful one around NW 10th and Rockwell with help from the Oklahoma City Police Department,” he said.

Richardson was arrested and booked into jail on several charges including assault and eluding.

"Big thanks to the Oklahoma City Police Department for helping me. We're very short-handed. We don't have a lot of people on the highway patrol right now. So, they help us out a ton, and they really helped this morning,” Freeman said.

OHP is accepting applications for their next academy beginning Monday. For more information, click here.