× Woman in custody after allegedly ramming trooper’s car, high-speed chase in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman is in custody after a high-speed chase in northwest Oklahoma City.

Officials say it started near NW 23rd and Classen at around 3:20 a.m. Thursday when officers pulled a vehicle over.

However, at one point, the car backed up, allegedly ramming a trooper’s car.

The woman took off, later reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour on 10th St.

Authorities were able to perform a tactical maneuver to stop her and she was taken into custody.

Officials are still investigating and have not released any other details.