Woman in custody after allegedly ramming trooper’s car, high-speed chase in NW Oklahoma City

Posted 6:34 am, April 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:36AM, April 11, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman is in custody after a high-speed chase in northwest Oklahoma City.

Officials say it started near NW 23rd and Classen at around 3:20 a.m. Thursday when officers pulled a vehicle over.

However, at one point, the car backed up, allegedly ramming a trooper’s car.

The woman took off, later reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour on 10th St.

Authorities were able to perform a tactical maneuver to stop her and she was taken into custody.

Officials are still investigating and have not released any other details.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.