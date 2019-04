OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman was taken to the hospital after she was “bumped” by a car in west Oklahoma City, police say.

It happened around 7 a.m. Thursday near Reno and Council.

Police tell News 4 a woman was walking in the crosswalk when she was “bumped” by a car.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

Officials say the woman had no visible injuries, but left the scene in an ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation.