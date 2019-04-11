Woman wanted for identity theft taken into custody in Colorado

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a woman wanted for using someone else’s identify to purchase a vehicle in Oklahoma City was taken into custody hundreds of miles away.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department received information about a woman who used another person’s identity to purchase a vehicle recently. After reviewing surveillance photos, investigators identified the alleged suspect as 39-year-old Kela Miller.

Authorities also realized that Miller had two felony warrants out of Oklahoma County. They also learned that Miller is from Colorado.

Colorado investigators were able to pick up Miller at a Sonic in Aurora. When she was taken into custody, they discovered several altered IDs and stolen checks in her possession.