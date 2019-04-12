4 the Weekend: Camel rides and hot rods

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fred, along with his friends Mongo and Bill, are part of a new exhibit at the Oklahoma City Zoo: camel rides are now open.
For just $6 you can hop on and take a camel for a spin…with the help of their handlers, of course.
The smallest riders will need an adult to ride with them.
So far, the camels are a big hit.
Fred, Mongo, and Bill are located right next to the pachyderm building. Close by, another new exhibit: alpacas.
More events for this weekend:
The Southwest Street Rod Nationals is going on through the weekend at Oklahoma State Fair Park.
This features 1,700 vintage and custom hot rods, along with a swap meet and model car show.
Tickets for adults are $19.
The Stillwater Music Festival is tonight and tomorrow night at the community center.
Formerly known as Blues Fest, this is a *free*event on two stages.
It’s indoors, so you don’t have to worry about the weather.
Open Streets Norman takes place on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
This is a free event and the streets will be closed off just south of Andrews Park.
You can walk, bike, and check out the booths and vendors.