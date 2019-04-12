4 the Weekend: Camel rides and hot rods

Posted 5:13 pm, April 12, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fred, along with his friends Mongo and Bill, are part of a new exhibit at the Oklahoma City Zoo: camel rides are now open.

For just $6 you can hop on and take a camel for a spin…with the help of their handlers, of course.

The smallest riders will need an adult to ride with them.

So far, the camels are a big hit.

Fred, Mongo, and Bill are located right next to the pachyderm building. Close by, another new exhibit: alpacas.

 

More events for this weekend:

The Southwest Street Rod Nationals is going on through the weekend at Oklahoma State Fair Park.
This features 1,700 vintage and custom hot rods, along with a swap meet and model car show.
Tickets for adults are $19.

The Stillwater Music Festival is tonight and tomorrow night at the community center.
Formerly known as Blues Fest, this is a *free*event on two stages.
It’s indoors, so you don’t have to worry about the weather.

Open Streets Norman takes place on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
This is a free event and the streets will be closed off just south of Andrews Park.
You can walk, bike, and check out the booths and vendors.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.