Active duty airman arrested for warrants after reporting hit-and-run accident
ALTUS, Okla. – An active duty service member is behind bars after reporting a hit-and-run accident.
Authorities say Yashawn Tate is an active duty service member stationed at Altus Air Force Base, but an accident changed that.
Tate reported a hit-and-run accident earlier this week.
When police ran a warrant check on him, they discovered that Tate was wanted in Arizona for armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
The warrants were issued last year.
Right now, Tate is in the Jackson County Jail awaiting an extradition hearing.
