Active duty airman arrested for warrants after reporting hit-and-run accident

ALTUS, Okla. – An active duty service member is behind bars after reporting a hit-and-run accident.

Authorities say Yashawn Tate is an active duty service member stationed at Altus Air Force Base, but an accident changed that.

Tate reported a hit-and-run accident earlier this week.

When police ran a warrant check on him, they discovered that Tate was wanted in Arizona for armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The warrants were issued last year.

Right now, Tate is in the Jackson County Jail awaiting an extradition hearing.