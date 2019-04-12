American Ninja Warrior kicks off OKC tapings

OKLAHOMA CITY – The hit NBC show, American Ninja Warrior is taping new episodes from Oklahoma City at the State Capitol.

The show features contestants running through of series of obstacles like water traps and warped walls.

But the biggest obstacle heading our way could be our wild Oklahoma weather.

News 4 talked to show hosts, Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila about the last time they filmed in Oklahoma City.

“We had a lot of storms last time we were here, but the one thing about this course is we know it runs wet or dry, so these ninjas are ready now. Obviously, if we start getting the thunder, you know the OKC Thunder, lightning and the thunder.”

The shows taped here in Oklahoma will air in June and we’ll bring you more information as we get closer to the air date.