Celebrating National Grilled Cheese Day? Restaurant giving away grilled cheese donuts to customers

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s a pretty perfect combination, so why not celebrate one of America’s favorite comfort foods on National Grilled Cheese Day?

On April 12, people across the country will be celebrating National Grilled Cheese Day, and now a local restaurant is pushing the envelope with an unusual combination.

Tom & Chee, a restaurant known for its melts and soups, is also celebrating the day.

Customers who purchase an elevated melt on National Grilled Cheese Day will receive a complimentary original grilled cheese donut.

The promotion is available at the Oklahoma City location, as well as participating restaurants across the country.