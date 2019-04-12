Celebrating National Grilled Cheese Day? Restaurant giving away grilled cheese donuts to customers

Posted 7:28 am, April 12, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s a pretty perfect combination, so why not celebrate one of America’s favorite comfort foods on National Grilled Cheese Day?

On April 12, people across the country will be celebrating National Grilled Cheese Day, and now a local restaurant is pushing the envelope with an unusual combination.

Tom & Chee, a restaurant known for its melts and soups, is also celebrating the day.

Customers who purchase an elevated melt on National Grilled Cheese Day will receive a complimentary original grilled cheese donut.

The promotion is available at the Oklahoma City location, as well as participating restaurants across the country.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.