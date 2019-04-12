City council passes ordinance to help cut down on pet overpopulation

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Animal shelters across the state are urging pet owners to take measures to stop the overpopulation of unwanted animals.

Now, a local city announced that it will be taking matters into its own hands.

On Tuesday, the Midwest City Council passed an ordinance regarding animals that frequent the Midwest City Animal Shelter.

The new ordinance states that any dog or cat that has been impounded by the City of Midwest City more than once shall be spayed or neutered before they are released from impound.

Officials say the owner will be responsible for the medical bills associated with the procedure.

The ordinance will go into effect on May 9.