Edmond murder suspect to undergo mental observation, evaluation

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma teenager accused of killing his parents in their Edmond home will undergo an evaluation to determine if he suffers from a mental illness.

Michael Elijah Walker, 19, is facing two counts of first-degree murder. Walker is accused of shooting his parents, Michael and Rachel Walker, in their home back in March. According to an affidavit, Walker told his little brother “he shot their parents because they were sending him messages telepathically and they were Satan worshipers.”

In court Friday morning, the suspect appeared before Judge Natalie Mai in a review hearing after an application for a competency determination was filed.

“Once the judge determines there is a reason to question the defendant’s competency, by statute, she’s required to send him for a mental evaluation,” explained Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater. “Nothing else will occur until this has been resolved.”

According to the court filing, Walker will be evaluated by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

“It can occur in the jail but normally, people are transported to Vinita in cases like this for the evaluation,” Prater said. “There will be a review hearing in June to determine where the Department of Mental Health is in the process. Hopefully by that time, they will have evaluated the defendant and have made a determination or give us an opinion on what they believe regarding his competency.”