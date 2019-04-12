Family devastated after classic car stolen from storage facility

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a 1964 Chevy Bel Air that was stolen from a storage facility.

It happened on March 30 at a storage facility near I-240 and Santa Fe.

According to police, several people were caught on surveillance cameras stealing a 1964 baby blue Chevy Bel Air.

The car has a blue and white interior, no battery and weak brakes.

The victim told News 4 he fixed the car up with his dad and planned on giving it to his sons.

Call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300 if you have information that can help lead to an arrest.

 

